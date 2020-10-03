Brokerages Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.69 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.56. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.