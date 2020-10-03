Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

