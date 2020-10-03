Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 4,405,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

