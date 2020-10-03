Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. 148,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

