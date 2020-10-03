Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.90 Million

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $783.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

