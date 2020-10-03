Brokerages Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $3.93. Watford reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRE. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watford by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watford by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watford by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Watford by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 578,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.56. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

