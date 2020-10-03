Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target at $23.93

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.93.

ALDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

ALDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 290,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $269.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

