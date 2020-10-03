Brokerages Set Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

