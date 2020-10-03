Brokerages Set Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Target Price at $20.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CZNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of CZNC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

In other Citizens & Northern news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $154,746. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

