Brokerages Set Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target at $13.25

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 150,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,074. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

