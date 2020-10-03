Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

CROX opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

