Brokers Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

CIVB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

