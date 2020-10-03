Brokers Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

