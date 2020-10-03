Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

CSFB restated their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

BEP stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

