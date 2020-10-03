Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BF.B stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,032. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BF.B. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.