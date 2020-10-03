Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CL King increased their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE BC opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

