Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

