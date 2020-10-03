Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IKTSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IKTSF opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

