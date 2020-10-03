Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burford Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 635.20 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.58. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 987.68 ($12.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

