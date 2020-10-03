Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $316.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

