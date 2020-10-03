Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Cabot Microelectronics has raised its dividend payment by 133.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of CCMP opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

