Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

CZR opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 253.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $20,129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 75,750 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

