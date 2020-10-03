Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.29. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $875.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

