CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRNCY. HSBC cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

