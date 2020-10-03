Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

