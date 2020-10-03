Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.07.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.