Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.86. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 351 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Dividend History for Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.