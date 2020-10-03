Callaway Golf Co Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

