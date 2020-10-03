Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.