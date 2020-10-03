Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cameco by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 184,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

