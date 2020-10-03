Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of CAMT opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.10 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

