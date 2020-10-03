Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.11.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

