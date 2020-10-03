Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

