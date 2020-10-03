Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCCMF stock remained flat at $$57.25 during trading on Friday. Cancom has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

