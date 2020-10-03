Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

CPST opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.