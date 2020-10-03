Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARD. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Card Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.66. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.