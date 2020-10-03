Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARD. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

