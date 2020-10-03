Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $60.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 494,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $155,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,493,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and have sold 46,964 shares valued at $3,610,748. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

