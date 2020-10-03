CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Sells $638,729.28 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.78 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

