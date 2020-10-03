Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE CARR opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

