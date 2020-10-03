Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,913,079.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,104 shares of company stock worth $3,143,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 197,375 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

