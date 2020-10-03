Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $35,568.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.08 or 0.05422910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00058242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

