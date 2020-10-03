Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

