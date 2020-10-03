CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $41,412.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $721,489 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.