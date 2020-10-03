CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. CBM Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.42.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

