CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. CBM Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.42.
CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
About CBM Bancorp
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
