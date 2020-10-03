Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CLDX stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

