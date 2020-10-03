CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

