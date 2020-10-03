CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.
NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
