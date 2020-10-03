CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 414,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 263,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $19.93. 5,795,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

