Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

