Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 over the last three months. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.